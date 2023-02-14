Sabitzer, Martinez Out Of Barca vs Man United Europa Tie

Manchester United duo Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez are both suspended for Thursday’s Europa League first-leg play-off clash with Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

While Barcelona will be without Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele, Ten Hag miss the services of Martinez and Sabitzer who only joined United in January.

It’s long been known that Argentine Martinez won’t feature in Spain after picking up three yellow cards in the group stage.

His third booking came during United’s 1-0win away to Real Sociedad, a result which wasn’t enough to see them finish top of their group and ensure automatic qualification to the round of 16.

Now he’ll be joined on the sidelines by Sabitzer, whose three bookings in the Champions League group stage carry over to the Europa.

The Austrian midfielder was yellow carded three times while playing for parent club Bayern Munich earlier this season.

As outlined by UEFA rule 52.03, Sabitzer is banned from facing Barcelona in the first leg…