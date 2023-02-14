Sports Minister To Flag Off Race In Jos

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, will flag off the National Cross Country race Friday in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

Disclosing this in Lagos on Tuesday, the National Cross Ciunry race coordinator Tony Osheku said the Sports Minister is a fitting choice to flag off the historic race not only because of his position as the leader of the sports family in Nigeria but also because he is the first Sports Minister in almost 40 years who has shown genuine concerns about developing distance running in Nigeria.

“There was no hesitation over the choice of chief Dare,’’ said Osheku who assured all arrangements for a very successful event had been concluded.

“Chief Dare has heard the cries of Nigerian distance runners who have been craving the attention they are getting now for almost four decades. He is the first to organize a training camp for them last year…