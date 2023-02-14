Tottenham Hotspur Going Down Under Conte

Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle believes the club is going backwards.

The North London club were well beaten at the weekend by Leicester City.

Spurs were hoping to back up an impressive win over Manchester City a week ago, but lost this contest 4-1.

Hoddle told BT Sport if Spurs were better than under Mauricio Pochettino in 2019: “No – purely because of the defensive side.

“Four years ago that back four was at its peak, that was a decent unit with the ball and defending the box. Don’t get me wrong, Tottenham still have that X factor going forward, and if Conte could play every game the way Spurs played against Manchester City the other day, that would be the template.

“Every time they broke, they looked dangerous – and they did it to City for 45 minutes up there as well. It was the defence that let them down that night. So overall, I would say this group is not as good, but at the top end of the pitch they are probably better.”

