Adeyemi’s Strike Earns Dortmund Slim Win Over Chelsea As Onyedika Suffer Home Loss With Brugge Against Benfica

Karim Adeyemi was the star for Borussia Dortmund as his brilliant solo effort, earned Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win against Chelsea in Wednesday’s Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie.

The Blues have now gone four consecutive games in all competitions without a win.

For Dortmund it is a seventh straight win in all competitions.

Adeyemi netted the only goal of the game off a superb counter, as he raced towards the Chelsea area rounded Kepa Arrizzabalaga before slotting into an empty net.

And in Belgium, Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika was in action for Club Brugge who lost 2-0 at home to Benfica.

Second half goals from Joao Mario and David Neres, handed Benfica a comfortable first-leg lead.

Mario gave Benfica the lead in the 51st minute before Neres added the second goal in the 88th minute.

The return legs for both games will come up on Tuesday, 7th March, 2023.

