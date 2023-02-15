Dortmund Vs Chelsea – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Dortmund vs Chelsea – After defeating Werder Bremen 0-2 in Bundesliga 1, Borussia Dortmund will be hoping for more of the same success.

Borussia Dortmund had 57% of the possession in that game with 18 shots, nine on target and two on goal were successful.

Julian Brandt (85′) and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (67′) both scored goals for Borussia Dortmund. Werder Bremen had 9 shot attempts, 4 of which were successful.

Borussia Dortmund have had no trouble reaching the back of the goal, doing so in each of their last 6 games.

In that period, they made 17 claims and gave up a total of 6. Of course, there is no guarantee that this trend will continue.

Chelsea and West Ham United tied 1-1 in their most recent Premier League encounter. Chelsea had a 72% possession advantage and 12 shot attempts, four…