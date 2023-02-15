Falcons Look To End Five-Game Losing Streak

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will continue their preparation for this year’s women’s World Cup when they take on hosts of the four-nation Revelation Cup, Mexico.

The game comes up today (Wednesday, 15 February) inside the Estadio Leon.

Other teams also taking part in the tournament are Costa Rica and Colombia.

This will be the first time the Super Falcons will face Mexico at the senior level.

Unfortunately, Randy Waldrum’s side go into the game against Mexico on the back of a poor run of form.

The nine-time Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions have lost their last five games.

The last time they tasted victory was at the 2022 WAFCON which was a 1-0 against Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

Since the win against the Indomie Lionesses, the Falcons have lost to Morocco, Zambia, United States and Zambia.

Their poor run started when they lost in the semi-finals to hosts of the 2022 WAFCON Morocco on…