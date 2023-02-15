Flying Eagles Battle Moroccan Club In Friendly, Off To Egypt Thursday

Flying Eagles will now play Kawkab Athletics Club U-23 of Marrekesh to wrap up their training camp in Morocco.

This follows after the match against CAR U20 was called off on Tuesday night.

Read Also: U-23 AFCON Qualifier: Olympic Eagles Tackle Guinea In Ibadan March 22

The game is scheduled take place on Wednesday (today) by 5pm local time (5pm Nigerian time) at the Complexe Sportif, Sidi Mohammed, Ain Sebaa, Casablanca.

The game against Kawkab Athletics U23 will be the last preparatory game before the U20 men’s team take on Junior Teranga Lions of Senegal on Sunday at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Flying Eagles are expected to leave Casablanca for Cairo on Thursday morning at 9am.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.