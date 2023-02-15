He’s A Complete Player –Cole Lauds Felix

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has described Joao Felix as a complete player that deserve better deal at Chelsea this summer.

Recall that the Blues sign Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.

However, there is no buy option in the deal, which means they must negotiate a fee with Atleti.

In a chat with BT Sport, Cole urged Chelsea to make a quick offer in a bid to retain his services at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m a big fan of Felix – at Atletico Madrid, with their style of play, he was a fish in the wrong pond there.

“I saw enough, on his debut against Fulham, to think that Chelsea should be on the phone to his agent, trying to get that deal done. He looks a top player, with his best years ahead of him.

“People were so excited when Chelsea spent all that money on Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk that they almost forgot about Felix while he was serving his ban.

“I’m not sure if he’s a No.9 or a No.10 – he could be a nine-and-a-half – but he…