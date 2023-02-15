Insurance Beat Nasarawa To Maintain Unbeaten Run

Bendel Insurance continues their impressive start back to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), after defeating visiting Nasarawa United 1-0 in Wednesday’s Group A game, Completesports.com reports.

The result means Bendel Insurance remain unbeaten after eight league games played (six wins and two draws).

Ebuka Akobundu was the hero for Insurance after netting the only goal in the 52nd minute.

Akobundu drove in with the ball to the edge of the box, exchanged pass with his teammate, danced his way in and fired a rocket into the back of the net.

Insurance remain top in the 10-team Group A standings with 20 points and are four points ahead of second-placed Enyimba.

And in Aba, Enyimba recorded a 2-0 win against Shooting Stars of Ibadan thanks to a brace from Chukwuemeka Obioma.

Obioma gave Enyimba the perfect start as he broke the deadlock just two minutes into the game before adding the second on 45 minutes.

Also Read: UEL: Nantes Will Overpower Juventus…