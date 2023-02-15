Nantes Will Overpower Juventus –Simon

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses says he’s optimistic Nantes can knockout Juventus in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

The Canaries will be up against Serie A giants Juventus in the Europa League playoffs on Thursday.

Juventus have a big pedigree in European competitions compared to Nantes, who are still struggling to find their feet after their recent struggles in the French top flight.

Despite the huge gap between both teams in terms of pedigree, Simon is confident they can stun the Bianconerri.

“I think the only thing we are waiting for is a victory against Juventus,” Simon told the Europa League’s website.

“But we all know that in football you never know. Juventus is a great club, they have a great team. But we just have to wait for D-Day, and the best will win.”

