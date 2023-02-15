Super Falcons Arrive Mexico For Revelation Cup

Nine-time African champions Nigeria arrived in Leon, State of Guanajuato, Mexico on Monday ahead of the Four-Nation Women’s Revelation Cup Tournament taking place 15th 21st February in that city.

Hosts Mexico, Nigeria, Costa Rica and Colombia are the participating teams at the tournament, which has the objective of preparing the contestants for the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand this summer. All four participating teams are headed for the finals Down Under.

The Super Falcons will play their first game of the tournament against hosts Mexico starting at 4pm Mexico time (10pm Nigeria time) on Wednesday, 15th February, three hours after the opening match between Costa Rica and Colombia.

On Saturday, 18th February, the Falcons will be up against Colombia at 1pm Mexico time (7pm Nigeria time), before Costa Rica square up against the host nation.

Read Also: ‘Osimhen Is A Unique Striker’ —France World Cup Winner

Costa Rica will be Nigeria’s…