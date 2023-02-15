UCL Round 16: Mbappe Backs PSG To Beat Bayern In Return Leg

France forward Kylian Mbappe is hopeful for a Paris Saint-Germain win over Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixture on March 8 at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich defeated the Parisians 1-0 in the first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday February 14 courtesy of a goal by Kingsley Coman in the 53rd minute.

Mbappe was substituted in the game for Carlos Soler in the 57th minute but was unable to score for the hosts though he had two goals ruled out for offside.

Mbappe believes there is a chance to overcome Bayern Munich as the full squad regains fitness.

“I was unable to change the result but now there are reasons for hope because we are starting to recover our whole team, we were decimated by injuries,” Football Daily quoted Mbappe as saying

Mbappe is the current topscorer in the 2022/23 Champions League with seven goals in seven games for Paris Saint-Germain so far.

Paris Saint-Germain return to league action with a game against…