UCL: Wasteful Milan Pip Spurs, Coman Haunts PSG Again

AC Milan defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 clash at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

Brahim Diaz scored the decisive goal on seven minutes.

Spurs were fortunate not to fall further behind in the closing stages when Milan spurned two glorious headed chances through Charles De Ketelaere and Malick Thiaw.

Antonio Conte’s side now have the chance to turn around the result in the second leg..

At the Parc de Princes, Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal as Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0.

Coman, who scored the only goal when Bayern beat the French side in the 2020 Champions League final was again the sole scorer as the German champions put one foot into the quarter-finals.

PSG have now lost five games in all competitions in 2023.

