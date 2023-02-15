Xavi Admits Barca Will Face ‘Very Strong Man United’

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has talked up Manchester United’s prowess as the Laliga and Premier League giants prepare to clash in the Europa League Knockout Round Play-offs first leg at Camp Nou on Thursday, February 16.

In his pre-match conference, Xavi while acknowledging that both Barcelona and Manchester United are unable to compete well in the Champions League this season, admitted that the Red Devils are a great squad.

“A Champions League team? Neither one nor the other have won the right to be in the Champions League, so it is unfair to say this,” Xavi was quoted as saying by FootballEspana.

“But it is a very strong Manchester [United], and it was about time we see a Manchester like that.”

Barcelona have not won the Europa Cup title. Manchester United won it in the 2016/17 season.

Barcelona are currently first in Laliga having amassed 56 points from 21 games,…