1xBet Highlights February 21-22 Matches

Reliable betting brand 1xBet analyzes four battles of the main European club tournament.

February 21, Liverpool vs Real.

Take off your hats: we’ll hear You’ll Never Walk Alone again. Let’s go to the match at Anfield, where Liverpool will play against Real Madrid. The famous song of the Liverpool beat group Gerry & The Pacemakers will come in handy more than ever for Jurgen Klopp. The coach is going through the most challenging phase in his career.

How not to talk about the curse of the seventh season (Klopp is known for a fact that every 7 years, his teams go through a pretty bad crisis): at the end of 2022, Merseyside was relegated from the League Cup from Man City, and then start the new year with a defeat from Brighton in the FA Cup. In the Premier League, things are no better: four points in five matches in January is the worst start for the team in ten years.

But the management still supports the coach. So Klopp has no choice but to work hard in the Champions League…