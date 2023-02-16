2023 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Thrash Moroccan Club 6-1 In Final Preparation Game

The Flying Eagles rounded off their preparations for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with a 6-1 hammering of Moroccan club, Kawkab Athletic U23 on Wednesday night.

Kawkab Athletic were a late replacement for Central African Republic, who pulled out of a friendly with the Flying Eagles.

Mohammed Aminu, Ibrahim Mohammed, Samson Lawal, Emmanuel Uchegbu, Augustine Njoku and Jonathan Nicholas were the scorers for the Fling Eagles.

Kawkab Athletic reduced the deficit nine minutes before the end of the first half.

Meanwhile, The seven-time African champions will depart for Cairo, Egypt on Thursday.

The Flying Eagles will face Senegal in their opening game on Sunday before other games with host, Egypt on Tuesday and Mozambique on 25th February.

