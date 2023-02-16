Burna Boy, Tems, Rema To Perform At NBA All-Star Game 2023

Three Nigerian superstars – Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer Burna Boy, 2023 Grammy award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated singer and producer Tems and rapper and singer Rema – will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement on their website.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will hold at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and run from February 17 to 19.

After the performance of the three Nigerian stars, the NBA family will honor LeBron James for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader.

Prior to tip-off, global superstar Post Malone will perform a medley of hits following the first-ever in-arena NBA All-Star Draft and Vin Diesel, star of the upcoming “Fast X” movie, will welcome fans to the evening.

Payson, Utah, native and Grammy award-nominated artist Jewel will sing the U.S. national anthem and JUNO…