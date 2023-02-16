Championship: Akpom Scores 17th League Goal In Middlesbrough’s 3-1 Win At Sheffield United

Chuba Akpom was on target for Middlesbrough who defeated Sheffield United 3-1 away in the English Championship on Wednesday night.

Akpom now has 17 goals in the second-tier division and leads the scoring chart.

His goal on Wednesday takes his tally in all competitions to 18 this season.

The 27-year-old former Arsenal striker has scored four goals in his last four games for Michael Carrick’s side.

Akpom drew Middlesbrough level in the 25th minute after Oliver McBurnie had given Sheffield United the lead in the 5th minute.

Picking up the ball from Forss inside the box, Akpom went past his marker in brilliant fashion before firing into the corner.

Middlesbrough remain in third place on 54 points and are seven points behind Sheffield United, who are second and occupy one of the automatic Premier League qualification spot.

