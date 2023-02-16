FA To Probe Objects-Hurling Incident At Emirates

The English FA is set to look into the situation involving Arsenal fans hurling objects at Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during Wednesday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates.

City defeated Arsenal 3-1 in front of their home home fans. De Bruyne scored the first goal of the game in the 24th minute and Bukayo Saka equalised for the Londoners 18 minutes later via a penalty.

Jack Grealish’s goal restored City’s lead in in the 72nd minute while League topscorer, Erling Haaland, scored in 82nd minute to take his Premier League goal tally for the season to 26 in 22 games.

De Bruyne was substituted in the 88th minute of the encounter for Kalvin Phillips.

As he made his way to the dugout, De Bruyne had plastic bottles and similar objects thrown at him by the Arsenal fans.

According to Sky Sports, the incident was subsequently included in the referee’s match report.

De Bruyne was also…