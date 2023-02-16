Falcons Lose To Mexico, Suffer Sixth Consecutive Defeats

The Super Falcons of Nigeria lost 1-0 to Mexico in their first game at the 2023 Revelations Cup in the early hours of Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Kiana Palacios scored the only goal of the game for hosts Mexico in the 85th minute.

The Falcons have now lost six straight games with their last win coming against Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

In the starting line-up for the Falcons were Chiamaka Nnadozie, Ashleigh Plumptre, Osinachi Ohale, Toni Payne, Rofiat Imuran, Blessing Demehin, Ifeoma Onumonu, Rasheedat Ajibade Chinwendu Ihezuo, Francisca Ordega and Christy Ucheibe.

The Falcons will hope to bounce back from the defeat when they face Colombia in their second game on Saturday, 18th February.

Meanwhile, the first game of the four-nation tournament saw Costa Rica and Colombia settle for a 1-1 draw.

