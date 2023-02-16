‘He’s A Complete Player’ – Chelsea Legend Zola Lavishes Praise On Osimhen

Chelsea legend, Gianfranco Zola has labelled Victor Osimhen a “complete player and pest”, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has caught the eye this season following his impressive displays for Napoli.

The 24-year-old is currently the top scorer in Serie A with 17 goals from 18 appearances.

A number of Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the Nigeria international.

Zola reckoned Chelsea would have a lot of competition for Osimhen.

“Chelsea would have a lot of competition. He’s a complete player. He’s a pest. I don’t know what is going to happen. We will see. I think the task in the Premier League would be different to the Italian league,” the former midfielder told Sky Sports.

Zola also reflected on Jose Mourinho’s criticism of Osimhen

“[Mourinho said Didier Drogba didn’t dive like…