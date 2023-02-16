NPFL Goes On Three-Week Break For General Election; May Return To Tv

The 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, will proceed on a three-week break at the halfway mark of the abridged league format season after this weekend’s match day nine matches, Completesports.com reports

The break will enable the clubs to refresh and enable players and officials to participate in the General Election 2023 scheduled for Saturday, February 25 and March 11 2023.

“Yes, I can confirm that the NPFL will go on break for three weeks after the match day nine games. We’ll resume after the Nigerian elections for the final stage of the abridged league, ” Davidson Owumi, Head of operations of the Interim Management Committee IMC, told Completesports.com on Thursday.

“We are putting every effort to ensure that the league drives itself. It’s been hectic, but I think we have done well and if we get more sponsors and partners, the clubs and other stakeholders will benefit from it and the league will progress to the level we envisage.

