Troost-Ekong’s Head Coach At Salernitana Sacked

Super Eagles assistant captain William Troost-Ekong will work under a new head coach at Serie A club Salernitana following the sacking of Davide Nicola for the second time in 31 days.

A statement from Salernitana following Nicola’s sacking read: “Salernitana 1919 announces that it has relieved Mr. Davide Nicola of his role as coach of the First Team.

“In thanking him for his passion and dedication to his work, the Company wishes the technician the best professional fortunes for the continuation of his career.”

Nicola, 49, was reappointed by Salernitana on 18 January – just two days after he had been sacked following an 8-2 defeat by Atalanta.

Originally appointed in February last year, he has been replaced by former Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa.

Salernitana are 16th in the Italian top flight, four points above the relegation places after 22 games.

Since Nicola was reappointed as manager in January, Salernitana have won one and lost three in the league, including…