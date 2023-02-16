Trophy Tour To Make Stop In Nigeria March 26

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour will make a stop in Nigeria on Sunday, 26 March 2023.

This was disclosed in a media release from world football governing body, FIFA.

The tour will take the iconic Trophy to all 32 of the tournament’s participating nations – more countries than ever before.

Recall the Super Falcons of Nigeria is one of Africa’s representatives at this year’s women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The Trophy Tour’s first stop in Africa will be in Morocco on 20th March and will be in South Africa on 22nd and 23rd March.

On 24th March the trophy will be in Zambia before rounding off it African tour in Nigeria on 26th.

Speaking on the Trophy Tour, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said:“The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour is a spectacular global celebration of the women’s game, giving fans,…