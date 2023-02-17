Chelsea Consider Mount To Atletico As Makeweight In Permanent Felix Transfer

Chelsea want to purchase Joao Felix permanently and could offer Mason Mount to Atletico Madrid in return, talkSPORT reports.

Felix has impressed in his short time at Stamford Bridge having joined on a six-month loan deal in January.

Despite being sent off and given a three-match ban on his debut, the Portugal forward opened his Blues account in the 1-1 drawagainst West Ham last weekend.

Felix missed two gilt-edged opportunities in the 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday but demonstrated his class throughout.

Quoting Marca, the 22-year-old is keen to stay in England and Chelsea are already convinced by him.

Felix often appeared isolated and misused under Diego Simeone in Madrid, while Blues boss Graham Potter has given him a free role.

The Spanish publication also reports that Mount could be offered to Atletico as a makeweight.

Contract talks between Chelsea and Mount have stalled in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old is set to enter the final year of his current deal…