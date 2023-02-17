Gusto Returns To Chelsea After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Chelsea January signing Malo Gusto will remain in England for a period of time and be under the supervision of the Blues’ medical staff after suffering a hamstring injury.

Gusto, who is currently back on loan at Lyon after signing a £26.3million deal to leave the French club in January, was forced off in the first half of Wednesday’s Coupe de France win over Lille.



Lyon coach Laurent Blanc has confirmed that Gusto’s injury is not necessarily new but his recovery is expected to be quick.

Also Read: Mikel: I Was Robbed Of Africa Player Of The Year In 2013

“It’s a pain he’s been feeling for some time,” he is quoted by L’Equipe as saying.

And in a statement released by Chelsea:“The right-back, who signed for Chelsea in January, returned on loan to his previous club Lyon but having now been ruled out of action, he is expected to remain in England for a period of time under the supervision of our medical staff.

“Before the injury, the 19-year-old added two more…