Llorente Announces Retirement From Football

Former Spain forward Fernando Llorente has officially announced his retirement from football at the age of 37.

Llorente who has been clubless since his contract at Eibar expired last year declared he had no intention to return to football.

“No, no. Now I have everything clear, continue to keep fit by playing padel,” Tuttomercatoweb quoted Llorente as saying

The Spaniard played for Athletic Bilbao, Juventus, Sevilla, Swansea, Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli, Udinese and Eibar during his career.

He won the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italia (Italian Super Cup) with Juventus. He won the Europa Cup with Sevilla.

He tasted international glory with Spain winning Euro 2012 and the South Africa 2010 World Cup.

He scored seven goals in 24 appearances for the Spanish National Team.

