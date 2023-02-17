Mikel: I Was Robbed Of Africa Player Of The Year In 2013

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mikel Obi has opened up on how he was denied the African Footballer of The Year Award in 2013.

Recall that the former Chelsea star played a key role as Nigeria won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa after the team defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 in the final.

Despite his brilliant performance, Mikel lost out to Manchester City legend, Yaya Toure for the prestigious award.

Reflecting on it, Mikel in an interview with

Dubai Eye 103.8, stated that he was robbed of the award.

“I got robbed of the African Footballer of The Year Award. Before I went, I was told I won it.

“I was at the airport flying to Nigeria because the ceremony was in Nigeria, and Man City was playing, and Yaya Toure scored two goals.

“I won the Nations cup (AFCON), I won the Europa League and a year before that, I won the Champions League. There is no way I wouldn’t have won it. I knew I had won it. It doesn’t matter how many goals he scored. I was in my prime,…