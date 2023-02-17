National Cross Country Race: Winners To Share Over N2m Prize Money

Winners at Saturday’s National Cross Country race holding in the cold city of Jos will share a total prize purse of over N2m, organisers have announced.

The race, the first to be organised in Nigeria in almost 40 years is facilitated by the Youth and Sports Development, chief Sunday Dare who will flag it off at the Rhino Golf Course in Jos.

Race coordinator, Chief Tony Osheku says arrangements for a hitch-free race have been concluded and the athletes who will be the direct beneficiaries of the race are delighted.

“We are ready for the first real cross-country race in almost four decades,” says Osheku, a former Nigeria 1500m champion.

“The excitement here is palpable as the athletes who came on a tour of the course are excited to be part of the race which will signpost a new beginning for distance runners in the country,” added Osheku who believes Chief Dare will be remembered as the man who is relaying the foundation for the development of distance running in Nigeria….