Osimhen Scores In 7th Consecutive Serie A Games As Napoli Beat Sassuolo

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was once again on the score sheet, as he netted a brilliant goal in Napoli’s 2-0 win away to Sassuolo in Friday’s Serie A game.

Osimhen is now the first Napoli player able to score in seven matches in a row in Serie A in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95)

He has now taken his goals in the Serie A to 18 this season and needs just four more goals to equal George Weah’s goals in the Italian topflight.

Weah, former AC Milan striker and current Liberia president, has 46 goals in 114 games while Osimhen has scored 42 goals in 70 games.

After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has given Napoli the lead in the 12th minute, Osimhen made it 2-0 on 33 minutes.



After receiving a long pass, Osimhen wriggled past two markets before hitting a low right foot shot from a tight angle which beat Sassuolo keeper at his near post.

With five minutes left in the first half, Sassuolo thought they had pulled a goal back but after a VAR check the goal was…