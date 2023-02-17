Patoranking Presents Arsenal’s January Player Of The Month Award To Zinchenko

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking presented Arsenal’s January Player of the Month award to left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Patoranking presented the award to Zinchenko prior to Arsenal’s Premier League game against Manchester City on Wednesday at the Emirates.

However, Arsenal suffered their first home defeat in the league after going down 3-1 and also relinquished top spot.

Commenting on presenting the award, Patoranking wrote on his Twitter handle:“I was honored to present “The player of the month” Award to Zinchenko Last Night (Wednesday)…Not the result we wanted but we Move ❤️.”

Patoranking was born and raised in Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town, but has family roots in Onicha, Ebonyi State.

He started his performing, arts career as a street jam and carnival dancer.

In a 2012 interview with Entertainment Express, he said his stage name was given to him by a Jamaican artist whom he met at…