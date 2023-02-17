United Target First Win Against Barcelona In 15 Years

Manchester United will be guests to Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona at the Nou Camp in Thursday’s Europa League first-leg play-off clash.

It is a tie which will determine who advance into the round of 16 of Europe’s second-tier competition.

United started this year’s Europa League group stage on the wrong foot with a narrow 1-0 home defeat against Real Sociedad, but responded well with five successive victories.

Although, they had to settle for a second-placed finish behind Group E winners Sociedad on goal difference, forcing them to enter the play-off round as opposed to booking an immediate qualification spot in the last 16.

The Red Devils will be keen to improve their record against Spanish opposition as they have won only three of their last 14 such knockout fixtures in European competition.

Erik ten Hag’s men will also endeavour to win their first-ever game against Barcelona at Camp Nou at the fifth time of asking.

Also, the Premier League heavyweights will hope…