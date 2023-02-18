Arsenal Edge Aston Villa In Six-Goal Thriller To Return To Top Spot

Arsenal returned to top spot in the Premier League after edging Aston Villa 4-2 away in a thrilling contest on Saturday.

It was a return to winning ways for Arsenal who had failed to score in their last four games in all competitions.

The win saw Arsenal, on 54 points, go three clear of Manchester City.

It was a case of deja vu for the Gunners as they went behind in the sixth minute through Ollie Watkins.

Villa took advantage of a sloppy play from Arsenal and Watkins beat William Saliba but hitting a low left foot strike past Aaron Ramsdale.

In the 16th minute Bukayo Saka equalised for Arsenal as he volleyed into the roof of the net after a poor Tyrone Mings’ headed clearance.

Arsenal went 2-1 down on 32 minutes after Philippe Coutinho received the ball on the edge of the box and planted it into the bottom corner.

Zinchenko leveled in the 61st minute, rifling the ball into the goalkeeper’s near corner from the edge of the box.

January signing Jorginho made it 3-2 on 93rd…