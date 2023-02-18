Arsenal Saluted By Kanu For Dramatic Win At Aston Villa

Legendary Super Eagles striker Nwankwo Kanu has celebrated Arsenal’s dramatic 4-2 win at Aston Villa to move back to the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal had to claw their way back twice in the game and had to rely on two stoppage time goals to end a run of four games without a win.

The win saw Mikel Arteta’s men go three points clear of Manchester City, who will reclaim first place if they beat Nottingham Forest later on Saturday.

And reacting to the impressive comeback win, former Gunner Kanu, wrote on Twitter:”Come on you gunners @Arsenal #coyg #gunners.”

Arsenal got off to the worst possible start after Ollie Watkins opened scoring on five minutes.

Bukayo Saka equalised for Arsenal in the 16th minute but Philippe Coutinho restored Villa’s lead in the 31st minute.

In the 61st minute Oleksandr Zinchenko made it 2-2 before Jorginho’s volley on the edge of the box…