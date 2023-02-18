Flying Eagles Target Eighth Title

The 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations will kick-off in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday with Nigeria’s Flying Eagles looking to win a record extending eighth title.

Ladan Bosso’s tutored side head into the competition in buoyant mood having won 18 and drawn one of their last 19 outings.

The Flying Eagles were the standout team at the WAFU B U-20 regional tournament in May 2022 in Niger.

The Nigerian boys defeated eternal rivals, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and Benin Republic to win the competition and secure a berth in Egypt 2023.

RECORD

The Flying Eagles are the most successful side in the history of the U-20 having won the competition.seven times in the past.

The West Africans won their first title in 1983 and last tasted success in the competition in 2015 edging out hosts Senegal 1-0 in the final.

The Flying Eagles have lost only two finals in 1999 and 2007 while finishing third on three occasions in 1995,…