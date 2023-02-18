I’ve No Regret Leaving Tottenham -Bergwijn

Former Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn has revealed that he has no regret leaving Tottenham to join Ajax in the Dutch league.

Bergwijn left the London side for Ajax in the summer, but has struggled in the Eredivisie this season.

Despite only having a modest goal tally this term, Bergwijn believes he is getting his career back on track.

“I still think I made the perfect choice,” Bergwijn told Algemeen Dagblad.

“I’m used to it, the reviews fluctuate a lot – very black and white,” Bergwijn added on his own displays and critics.

“I’m the best when I score a lot, otherwise I can’t do anything about it. When things went well and I was sent things, I said, ‘watch out, if things go less later, everyone will hear that I’m not doing well’. I don’t listen to it.”

“I have never been a top scorer. All I came for is winning prizes. If I’m the top scorer later, that’s great. If not, I don’t care if we’re on the Museumplein. That is the most…