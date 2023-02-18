Madrid Legend Marcelo Set To Terminate Olympiacos Contract

Legendary Brazil and Real Madrid left-back Marcelo is on the verge of terminating his one-year contract at Greek giants Olympiacos.

Marcelo joined Olympiacos on a one-year deal, but has rarely featured since signing and has made just ten appearances totally 332 minutes, although has scored three goals during that time.

And Relevo is reporting that Marcelo is set to terminate his contract four months early in order to leave Greece, and with it being reported that the Brazilian has received an offer from a “foreign” team.

Both player and club are said to be happy to see this outcome, with Marcelo said to be highlighting economical and sporting reasons for wanting to take this new offer.

Marcelo was linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr last month, which would be him link up with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the club in December, having left Manchester United one month prior. It remains to be seen whether if that is indeed the case

