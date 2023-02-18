National Cross-Country Race: Williams, Solomon Emerge Winners

Plateau State duo of Kefar Williams and Blessing Solomon [pictured above] made history as the first winners of the first National Cross-Country Race held at the Rhino Golf Course in Jos on Saturday.

Kefar ran 31:38.30 to win the race ahead of 2022 National 3000m steeplechase champion, Stephen Joshua (31:51.69) and Emmanuel Gyang (32:01.77) who came second and third respectively.

Williams’ time is a personal best for him and a course record.

The Police Sergeant expressed his delight after the race and wants the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Athletics Federation of Nigeria to give distance runners more competitions.

“I believe we can rival the east Africans if we get the same level of attention and support they get here,” Williams said.

For the women’s race run separately from the men in accordance with…