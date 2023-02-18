Ronaldo Wanted Me To Stay With Al Nassr – Aboubacar

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubacar has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted him to stay with Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr.

Aboubacar left Al Nassr for Turkish club, Besiktas shortly after Ronaldo’s signing was revealed.

It was speculated that the striker was asked to leave to make room for Ronaldo.

Aboubacar has now debunked the claim and stated that the veteran tried to convince him to stay at Al-Nassr.

Read Also: Patoranking Presents Arsenal’s January Player Of The Month Award To Zinchenko

Speaking to Talents d’Afrique on Canal+, Aboubakar said: “We talked a bit and his [Ronaldo’s] opinion was that he wanted me to stay.

“I told him no, that I will leave for family reasons.

“He asked me where my family was, I told him they are in France and so I prefer to go to Turkey, it’s closer.

“And he told me it’s better, if your family is really far away, it’s more complicated. I was firm, I wanted to leave.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights…