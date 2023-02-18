Roque On Barcelona Radar Ahead Summer Transfer Window

Laliga side Barcelona are weighing up a move for Brazil’s national U-20 team forward, Vitor Roque, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Roque plays for Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A [Brazilian top division] outfit Athletico Paranaense who have reportedly put his asking price at €60 million.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to recruit the prolific 17-year-old as a backup to star striker Robert Lewandowski and a probable replacement when the Pole leaves Camp Nou.

Roque’s agent, Andre Cury, has reportedly held talks with Barcelona’s Football Director Mateu Alemany and the Catalan club’s Sporting Director, Jordi Cruyff.

However, the youngster has also been linked with a transfer to Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, amongst other clubs in the summer.

Roque was a joint top scorer at the 2023 U-20 South American Championship bagging six goals and one assist in eight games…