Barcelona Set To Bid For €60m-Rated Zubimendi

Laliga club Barcelona are set to bid for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

With Sergio Busquets contract expiring at the end of the summer, Xavi sees Zubimendi as the perfect replacement for the Blaugrana (Blue and Red) captain.

According to Football Espana, he is valued in the region of €60 million by Real Sociedad if an offer is received.

Zubimendi often plays in a deeper midfield role though he has been deployed more offensively this season.

He has also been linked with a move to Premier League outfit Arsenal.

The 24 year old Spaniard joined the Real Sociedad academy in 2011.

Zubimendi has a total of one goal and two assists in 21 Laliga games this season.

Barcelona are currently top of the Laliga table with 56 points from 21 games played.

Barcelona face Cadiz in Laliga on Sunday, February 19 at Camp Nou.

