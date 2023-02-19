Chukwueze Scores 9th Goal Of Season In Villarreal’s Loss

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze was on target for 10-man Villarreal who fell 4-2 away to Mallorca in Laliga on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Chukwueze’s second goal in Laliga and his ninth in all competitions for Villarreal this season.

The last time Chukwueze scored in the Spanish elite division was on 31st December 2022, netting one of Villarreal’s goals in a 2-1 win against Valencia.

With Villarreal down 2-1 and a man short, Chukwueze scored in the 50th minute to draw his side level.

But Mallorca went on to score two more goals to seal the win.

The defeat leaves Villarreal in ninth position on 31 points in the league table.

The Yellow Submarines are seven points from fourth position (UEFA Champions League qualification spot) currently occupied by Atletico Madrid.

By James Agberebi

