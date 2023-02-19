Experience Will Help Us Flying Eagles Scale Through

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso insists his team’s pedigree at the age-grade level will be vital in their bid to have a successful outing at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Bosso’s side are among the 12 teams that will compete for honours at the competition which will start on Sunday (today).

The Flying Eagles are in a tricky group with hosts Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal

The seven-time champions will face the Cubs of Senegal in their opening fixture at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday (today).

“Nigeria has experience in major tournaments and we’re in Egypt to compete and we will give our best,” Bosso said during his interaction with the media on Saturday.

Bosso also highlighted the support from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) during his team’s preparation for the competition.

“We received the support of the Nigeria Football Federation as we prepared for…