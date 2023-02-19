Flying Eagles Lose To Senegal In Group Opener

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria got their campaign at the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt off to a poor start, after losing 1-0 to Senegal in their first game in Group A played inside the Cairo International stadium on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

A late first half goal by Souleymane Faye earned Senegal the first win of the tournament.

The Flying Eagles finished the game with 10 men in stoppage time after substitute Ahmed Abdullahi was sent off for a bad challenge.

Ladan Bosso-led team will hope to bounce back from the defeat to Senegal when they face hosts Egypt on Wednesday, 22 February.

Meanwhile, the opening game of the tournament also played on Sunday, saw Egypt settle for a goalless draw against Mozambique.

The Flying Eagles had the first big chance on 21 minutes but the effort inside the box was well blocked.

In the 32nd minute a dangerous cross from the right was headed by Adams Alade which…