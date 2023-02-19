Iheanacho Predicts Tough Manchester United Vs Leicester City Game

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is anticipating a tough encounter against Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Foxes head into game in buoyant mood after winning their last two games.

Iheanacho also expressed confidence that the Foxes will get a good result against the Red Devils in front of their home fans.

“We are preparing really well. There is a good feeling in the dressing room everywhere now, so hopefully, we will keep that momentum going and I know it is going to be a big game for us. Man United are really doing well and it will be a tough game,” he told LCTV.

“But hopefully, we will stand up to it and we will do what we have been doing and be strong. Hopefully, we will go there and get something out of that game. We will do our best.”

