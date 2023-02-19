Iwobi Gets Very Good Rating In Everton’s Home Win Against Leeds

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi got very good rating for his display in Everton’s 1-0 win against Leeds at Goodison Park in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The rating which was for every Everton player that featured, was done by the Liverpool Echo.

And following his outstanding display which included the assist for the only goal, Iwobi was rated seven out of 10 by the media outfit.

Iwobi was one of nine Everton players who were rated seven against Leeds.

And commenting on Iwobi’s performance, Liverpool Echo wrote:”Has an assist to his name as the man who passed to Coleman for his goal but for all his hard-running, he could do with a few more passes hitting the mark.”

Everton captain Seamus Coleman sprinted from deep to meet an Iwobi pass. Then, from the tightest of angles down the right, struck a scintillating shot.

Iwobi and his Toffees teammates hit 15 shots in the game, six of which were on target while Leeds failed to muster even one on Jordan Pickford’s goal…