Senegal Coach Daf Not Scared Of Flying Eagles

Cubs of Senegal head coach, Malick Daf is in buoyant mood ahead of his side’s opening fixture against Nigeria at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The encounter is billed for the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday (today).

The Cubs are strong contenders for the title having been to the final in each of their last three appearances but are yet to claim the coveted trophy.



They qualified for the competition as WAFU-A champions in 2022 in Mauritania when they edged neighbors Gambia 1-0 courtesy a Samba Diallo goal.

“We are here to continue success of our country on the continent,” said coach Malick Daf said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“We feel at home and thanks to the hosts for the good reception and hospitality”

The Senegalese team have in their ranks Lamine Camara who was one of the best players at CHAN 2022 in Algeria early this month.

By Adeboye Amosu

…