Van Dijk Thumbs Up Liverpool Victory Over Newcastle

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has expressed delight with the team victory over Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Recall that the Reds won 2-0 via goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, with Newcastle keeper Nick Pope also being sent off.

Howe said, “Winning and keeping a clean sheet against a side who have only been beaten once this season – it was well deserved. Obviously there were moments were we could have done better, but to come away with three points and a clean sheet and to be back in the team, I’m incredibly happy. I’m very proud of the guys.

“This season has been challenging. We’ve conceded too many goals – that’s part of football sometimes too, unfortunately.

“They have quality players, but we could have scored two or three more as well. If you finish the game off, that dents their confidence further.

“Winning gives you confidence. The turnaround is so quick. We’ll do everything necessary to be ready for Real Madrid….