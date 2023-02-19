Walker Rues ‘Unacceptable’ Man City Draw With Nottingham Forest

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker, has expressed disappointment after his team drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at City Ground on Saturday, February 18.

City drew with Nottingham Forest to drop to second in the Premier League table.

Bernardo Silva put Manchester City ahead with a strike in the 41st minute. New Zealand striker Chris Wood levelled for the Tricky Trees in the 84th minute.

Walker told ManCity.com that the draw result at Nottingham Forest is unacceptable.

foremost, we go to the Emirates Stadium and play the game we did, and then come here, it’s unacceptable,” Walker said.

“If we want to compete with teams near the top, we need to win. We missed a few chances and we need to do better as a team.

“Sometimes it’s football and sometimes it’s emotion. Every game should be treated the same – like a cup final. What can I say other than it is…