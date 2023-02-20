Amusan, Messi, Nominated For 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards

Nigeria’s 100 metres hurdles star, Tobi Amusan, has been nominated for the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards 2023, Completesports.com reports.

This was announced on the Twitter handle of Laureus on Monday, 20 February.

Amusan is shortlisted in the World Breakthrough of the Year category alongside five other contestants.

The other nominees in the category are tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina, semi-finalist at Qatar 2022 World Cup Atlas Lions of Morocco, American figure skater Nathan Chen and American professional golfer Scott Scheffler.

Amusan’s nomination for the World Breakthrough of the Year award is not unconnected to her impressive performance on the track in 2022.

In June 2022, Amusan defended her 100 m hurdles title at the African Championships in Mauritius with a time of 12.57 s.

The 25-year-old entered the World Championshipsheld in Eugene, Oregon in July as a medal contender after back-to-back fourth-place finishes.

In the heats, she again bettered…